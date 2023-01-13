A cold, cloudy and breezy day ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start this morning on radar after a stormy evening. Thankfully we got away with only minimal impacts from a few strong storms inland.

Skies cleared out briefly overnight. But now we’re seeing low level clouds increasing in our skies and they’ll be tough to disperse today.

Under the clouds, a colder feel arrives this morning as well. Temperatures are dropping into the upper 40s for the morning commute. And with the lack of sunshine for much of the day today, we won’t be able to warm up to much in a breezy and cold northerly wind.

Go ahead and dress warmly out the door today! Highs today may barely reach the mid 50s for some near the coast. Inland areas may just float around the upper 40s to low 50s throughout the day.

Eventually this cloud deck will show a few breaks late in the day. But we’ll most likely have to wait until the evening before skies clear.

Lows tonight will reach the low 30s near freezing inland to the mid 30s on the coast. Highs on Saturday only return to the low to mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.

We’ll see lows reach back down into the low 30s to upper 20s(inland) Sunday morning. Thankfully sunny skies on Sunday push us up into the upper 50s, which in the sun will feel much better.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy skies with chilly highs in the low to mid 50s and a breezy northwest wind. Your 7 Day Forecast has a chilly weekend ahead with freezing mornings mainly away from the coast and chilly afternoon highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.