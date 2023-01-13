Girls vs. Gravity event in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - To an annual event that will take place, for a third straight year in Marianna, Friday. It’s a multi team weightlifting meet hosted by Coach Joy Hand and the Marianna Bulldogs!

“We have about 14 schools that are going to compete in the Girls Vs. Gravity,” said Coach Hand. “We are really excited to be hosting this event and they’re going to be preparing, getting ready for districts and regionals and state. We’ve got the Olympic lifting that will start first, the girls will compete in the snatch event. And then when they get finished with that they will go onto the clean and jerk event and then the bench. And so at the end of the day will have planes are in for each team, and so will have a first and second place for overall teams.”

They will also have first, second and third for individual lifters in all ten weight classes. It all gets under way at the Early Childhood Center of Jackson County with warm-ups at 8:30 a.m. and the lifting begins at 9 a.m.

