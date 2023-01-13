Mixing up mocktails for Foodie Friday

By WJHG Newsroom
Updated:
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you enjoy unique drinks without alcohol, Foodie Friday featured recipes you should try.

Tyler Faust, a mixologist from The Citizen, joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team to share his special mocktail recipes.

Each drink was made with zero-proof non-alcoholic liquor alternatives.

The drink recipes can be found below.

SATURN

1.5 oz Ritual Gin, .75 oz Lemon Juice, 1 oz Orgeat, .5 oz Passionfruit Syrup. Add all ingredients to the tin. Shake and pour over crushed ice. Garnish with an Orchid

PLACEBO

1.5 oz Ritual Tequila, .75 oz Lemon Juice, .5 oz Ginger Syrup, .5 oz Honey Syrup, .5 Pineapple Juice. Add all ingredients to the tin. Shake and pour over a large ice cube. Garnish with a lemon wheel and candied ginger cubes.

PEACH ME

2 oz *Cinnamon Spiced Peach Shrub, 3 oz Soda Water. Build in a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.

*Peaches soaked in Champagne vinegar and sugar, spiced with cinnamon and cloves.

