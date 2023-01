PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A stabbing in Panama City has left one person injured.

Panama City Police say it happened at the Econo Lodge on 15th Street around 2 a.m. Friday morning. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have the suspect in custody and are still investing.

