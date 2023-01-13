PCB council votes to expand police, fire departments

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Beach City Council met Thursday night. They approved the rebuilding of the East End Fire Station 32, and they approved the purchase of six police canines.

The dogs will arrive in the next few days but will go to Dothan for training.

This will make Panama City Beach Police Department have the largest K9 program in the region.

“They are a force multiplier they’re a great asset a great tool for the city,” said J.R. Talamantez, Police Chief. “You know these dogs not only keep the community safe, but they help keep our officers safe. You know it’s a built-in backup with a multipurpose job so we’re excited to get going and expand our canine program.”

The dogs cost $73,000. The department will have eight canines in total.

However, they are going to be retiring two current canines who have served many years.

Also, at the city council meeting, members approved rebuilding a current fire station.

“For our staff, fire fighting men and women it’s very important,” said Ray Morgan, Fire Chief. “The station like I said was built in 1986. It was built for three people, today we’re housing five. So, I have one sleeping on an air mattress in the living room. and it’s not storm rate so any time we have a storm of any size come through we have to evacuate the station.”

Chief Morgan said this has been a long time coming as the city grows. Fire station 32 is being rebuilt on Middle Beach Road.

This fire station will be much larger than the previous one. It will have room for growth and be rated to withstand high winds.

They didn’t announce a timeline on when they will break ground.

