Port Panama City Continues to Grow

Port Authority Meeting
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just like the rest of Bay County, Port Panama City is growing. At Thursday’s Panama City Port Authority meeting a big item on the agenda was approved.

The board voted to expand the east terminal by adding an additional 27 acres to the ports’ already 54 acres. The board chairman says this will double the capacity of that terminal.

Right now, the terminal can hold one ship, but with the new land added, another ship can dock as well.

“This will allow us to have 900 more feet of dockage we can dock two ships at once,” said James Cook, the board’s chairman.

There will be another warehouse built.

Cook says the port needs more warehouses and dockage and this expansion will help with that. Currently, the east terminal has one or two ships a month.

With this expansion, the port could increase that to 4 to 6 ships a month.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Gold Nugget leaves one man dead.
One dead after shooting at gentlemen’s club
Fines will be given to repeat "false alarm" offenders.
Panama City Beach man faces charge in shooting
A suspect is dead after being shot during an altercation in the home.
Suspect dead after shooting in Lynn Haven home
generic crash
Panama City man seriously injured in two vehicle crash
generic crash
Toddler killed after being hit by vehicle in Franklin County

Latest News

PCB Council Meeting
PCB Council Meeting
Faces: Sharon Sheffield
Faces: Sharon Sheffield
Sneads Elem Controversy
Sneads Elem Controversy
Port Authority Meeting
Port Authority Meeting
Sharon Sheffield | Faces & Places of the Panhandle
Sharon Sheffield: Faces & Places of the Panhandle