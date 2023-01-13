Port Panama City Continues to Grow

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just like the rest of Bay County, Port Panama City is growing. At Thursday’s Panama City Port Authority meeting a big item on the agenda was approved.

The board voted to expand the east terminal by adding an additional 27 acres to the ports’ already 54 acres. The board chairman says this will double the capacity of that terminal.

Right now, the terminal can hold one ship, but with the new land added, another ship can dock as well.

“This will allow us to have 900 more feet of dockage we can dock two ships at once,” said James Cook, the board’s chairman.

There will be another warehouse built.

Cook says the port needs more warehouses and dockage and this expansion will help with that. Currently, the east terminal has one or two ships a month.

With this expansion, the port could increase that to 4 to 6 ships a month.

