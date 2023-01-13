The rebirth of Bay Point Billfish Open

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After at least a decade, Bay Point Billfish Open is back this summer.

On Friday, organizers held a press conference about the rebirth of the open at Point South Marina.

The tournament originally ran back in 1984 all the way up to 2012, where thousands of locals and visitors flocked to the event.

Now that the newly rebuilt marina has been brought back, organizers say attendees can expect a big upgrade.

The event is planned to take place on Wednesday, June 28 through Sunday, July 2.

Live music will be available, as well as an in and out of water boat show, food and drinks, big-time sportfishing, and the top teams competing along the Gulf Coast.

