School board to vote on proposal to close Sneads Elementary, parents speak out

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County School Board members will soon vote on whether or not to close down Sneads Elementary School, and move its students to Grand Ridge School. Meanwhile, some parents are concerned.

“I like our school,” Lindsay Kiefer, a parent, said. “This is one of the best elementary schools in Jackson County. A big reason why I let them come back to public school was because we had access to this great A+ school in Jackson County. If we don’t have access to this any longer I’m not sure mine will attend public school.”

It’s been a staple in the community for decades, but now, it could be shut down for good.

Jackson County School Board members will vote Tuesday on whether or not to send Sneads Elementary students to Grand Ridge School.

Jessica Nebors has a child who is planning to go to Sneads Elementary.

“I’m afraid when you combine the two groups from Sneads and Grand Ridge, the [learning] environment might not be the same,” Nebors said.

Sneads Pre-K through 4th-grade students will join Grand Ridge’s 5th through 8th grade students if the plan moves forward.

Some Sneads leaders are on board with concerned parents.

“We’re dead set against the school board going forward with the current plans,” Sneads Town Manager Lee Garner said.

However, Superintendent of Jackson County Schools, Steven Benton, said making Grand Ridge School a Pre-K - 8 school is better for both the students and community in the long-run.

“So it’s just common sense to move it there to Grand Ridge’s site because the Grand Ridge site has the city water, the city sewer, and the park right there beside it which we’ll be able to use,” Benton said.

The state gave the school board close to $53 million to build a Pre-k through 8 school.

Benton also said Sneads Elementary infrastructure is very old.

Grand Ridge wasn’t the only option to build the school. The Four Points area near Sneads was also a possibility. However, certain environmental issues and increased costs ultimately got in the way.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.