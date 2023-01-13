Sharon Sheffield: Faces & Places of the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People often say, “I couldn’t do it without my family.” But the statement is more than a cliche for one former Lynn Haven mayor.

Sharon Sheffield spent six years in local government, alongside a lifetime of working in the community. Many know her name from the park on Ohio Ave in Lynn Haven. The real treat is getting to know the person behind the name.

From a young age, Sheffield said her peers had a good idea of what she would do.

“When I was in high school, my class thought I was going to be in politics,” Sheffield said.

She realized her dream in 1986, winning an election for a seat as a Lynn Haven City Commissioner. Four years later, she broke barriers, becoming the first African American woman to be elected Mayor of Lynn Haven.

“There were people who supported her, of both colors, and it was really rewarding to see her reach that pinnacle considering all those years she spent supporting me and my brothers and teaching us that we could do anything we wanted to... and to watch her do the same was very rewarding,” Sharon’s daughter Charlotte Sheffield said.

Despite support from the community - including folks of all colors - the journey to becoming mayor wasn’t always easy. With each step upwards, Sheffield said it felt like more and more people were trying to bring her down.

“People didn’t want - and I have to say this - an African American there. so, they fought me, some of them,” said Sheffield.

Her childhood featured secondhand textbooks in segregated schools. But the love and support from those around her offered her some protection from the harshness of the world. According to Sheffield, she didn’t personally struggle with hate and racism from others until the start of her political career.

“When I decided in 1986 that I was going to run for city commissioner, there was a gentleman who said that if I got elected, he was not going to sit by me. and that really threw me, and it hurt me, to think someone sitting next to me every day would feel that way about me,” Sheffield said.

The man later resigned, citing health problems as his reason.

But even when faced with prejudice. Sheffield always took the high road, knowing she’d have her family by her side. Her daughter Charlotte, for example, was often in the front row at commission meetings, ensuring her mom was safe.

“I had to go and sit at the front at meetings as sort of a means of protection when it came to mom; and even encouraged some community people to attend those meetings as well,” Charlotte said.

Sheffield is quick to thank others for her accomplishments, often thanking her family for making her journey possible. When they weren’t sitting in commission meetings, they pushed her to keep going, even when times were tough.

“I’ve never given up. I’ve wanted to sometimes, but I push; and I’ve got a family who loves me, friends who love me, and you know what? some of those haters might love me now too,” said Sheffield.

Sheffield has always been dedicated to her job, the community, and her family. When it came time to name the park on Ohio Ave. in Lynn Haven, it was only fitting to dedicate the naming rights to her.

“When they approached me about it, I asked them, why? ‘Because I had been mayor.’ and I said, ‘If that’s why you’re doing it, I don’t want it.’ And then they started laying out things that they had kept up with me all these years,” Sheffield said.

The naming of Sharon Sheffield Park remains one of her greatest honors in life.

