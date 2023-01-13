Shooting in Freeport under investigation

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred off East Bayou...
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred off East Bayou Forest Street in Freeport.(WCSO)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred off East Bayou Forest Street in Freeport.

Deputies arrived at the home just minutes after a 911 call early Friday morning.

The victim was flown by Okaloosa MedFlight to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he is in stable condition. The suspect barricaded herself inside the home. SWAT was called to the scene.

After a brief standoff, the suspect, Dawn Marie Ward, 49, came out of the home and surrendered herself to deputies.

This incident is still under investigation. More details will be released once they are available.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new location is opening up in Panama City Beach.
New BigShots Golf location in Panama City Beach
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Police in Florida are searching for Justin Darr, an elementary school gym teacher who went...
Police searching for missing Florida elementary school gym teacher
A woman has serious injuries after a rollover crash in Jackson County.
Sedan rollover crash, driver in serious condition
James Henry Lee, III
Georgia man arrested in Bay Co. for stealing vehicle, leading deputies on chase

Latest News

This Foodie Friday features mixologist Tyler Faust mixing up delicious mocktails.
Mixing Mocktails for Dry January part three
This Foodie Friday features mixologist Tyler Faust mixing up delicious mocktails.
Mixing Mocktails for Dry January part two
Mixologist Tyler Faust shares delicious recipes for dry January.
Mixing Mocktails for Dry January
Panama City Police responded to a stabbing at the EconoLodge in Panama City.
One person injured after a stabbing in Panama City