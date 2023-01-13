Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Storms will exit our area this evening and winds will turn NW allowing for much colder air to move in by morning. Winds will turn NW at 15-20 mph. Lows will fall into the 40s. On Friday we will see the clouds slow to exit and highs will struggle into the 50s. Winds will be NW at 15 20 mph. Skies should clear Friday night with lows near freezing inland w/mid 30s at the coast. Saturday will be less windy, sunny, and cold with highs in the 50s. Expect for temps to start to warm up on Sunday to near 60 and then upper 60s by Monday under mostly sunny skies.

