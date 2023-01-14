3rd Annual Girls vs. Gravity Invitational Raised the Bar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 14 teams from across the Panhandle came showed up in Marianna for the 3rd annual Girls vs. Gravity Invitational, to do the snatch, clean and jerk and bench all in prep for district meets coming up in a couple of weeks.

The girls started early at 9 this morning with the snatch then moved to the clean and jerk. Over at the bench where the girls ended, Layla Goins from Blountstown only sitting in the 119-weight class but having no problem throwing up 175 pounds.

Then the girls 2-time state champ Braeden Smith sitting the 129-weight class cruising to a 175-pound lift on the bench to finish up the meet.

Here’s Coach Hand on the benefit of a meet like this.

“Well, it is a big deal for my girls, and it’s a big deal for our district, for Jackson County. It means just having an opportunity to have other schools come here and empower these other girls as well as ours to get ready for districts and be able to lift and to tweak some things so they’re more prepared for districts.”

Both Layla and Braeden finished number one overall in their weight class both in traditional and Olympic lift. Traditional being the snatch combined with the clean and jerk. Clean and jerk and bench for Olympic lifting. For the team results, Pace comes out number one overall and Wewahitchka gets the second spot for traditional lifts. For Olympic lifts Wewahitchka finishes first and Pace finishes second.

