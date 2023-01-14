Area scores and highlights for Friday, January 13th
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Basketball/Boys
Chipley 50 Bozeman 58 Malone 46 Walton 36
Bay 62 Marianna 78 Holmes 50 Poplar 74 Paxton 75 Destin 47 Sneads 45 Cottondale 31
Niceville 52 Crestview 56
Malone 51 Vernon 34
Franklin 71 Port St. Joe 36
North Bay Haven 69 Wakulla 51
High School Basketball/Girls
Graceville 61 Port St. Joe 42
Altha 27 Liberty 36
Rocky Bayou 24 PCA 45
West Florida 49 South Walton 61
Paxton 51 Freeport 55
Mosley 59 Arnold 39
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.