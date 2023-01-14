Area scores and highlights for Friday, January 13th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball/Boys

Chipley 50 Bozeman 58 Malone 46 Walton 36

Bay 62 Marianna 78 Holmes 50 Poplar 74 Paxton 75 Destin 47 Sneads 45 Cottondale 31

Niceville 52 Crestview 56

Malone 51 Vernon 34

Franklin 71 Port St. Joe 36

North Bay Haven 69 Wakulla 51

High School Basketball/Girls

Graceville 61 Port St. Joe 42

Altha 27 Liberty 36

Rocky Bayou 24 PCA 45

West Florida 49 South Walton 61

Paxton 51 Freeport 55

Mosley 59 Arnold 39

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

