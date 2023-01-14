Gates to be unlocked at Sunnyside Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Unlock the gates. That’s what a judge ruled in the case of gates at Sunnyside Park.

It’s the latest turn in a controversy that dates back to July of last year when a coalition of Sunnyside homeowners had gates installed at beach accesses to turn the park into a private beach. On Friday, Bay County 14th judicial circuit judge William Henry implemented a temporary injunction for property owners to remove the locks.

“They are required at this point in time to remove the locks, and so there would be access, if they’re not able to do that then they’re required to remove the gates completely,” said Doug Moore, Bay County Commissioner for District 4.

For years, the Sunnyside Beach Property Owners Association has been paying taxes on the land, but that doesn’t make them the landowners. The Bay County property appraiser’s website shows Malcolm McCorquodale has owned the plot of the beach for almost a century. That’s why county officials say the judge is making the right call.

“We take great comfort in the fact that the judge ruled in favor of the McCorquodale family which is what should have happened all along,” Moore said.

As a result of the ruling, the parties involved are directed to attend a mediation session within the next 90 days where they will work towards a permanent solution for the park.

The entire motion for temporary injunction can be found here.

