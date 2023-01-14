Memorial commemorates those who suffered abuse at Dozier School for Boys

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, a memorial was dedicated to those who say they were abused at the Dozier School for Boys in Marianna. Supporters and victims attended a ceremony at the site of the old school.

“At the age of 14 I was here, mistreated, beat, raped at 14 years old and was told if I mentioned that to anyone, I would never get to see my family again,” said a former student who spoke at the memorial event.

The Dozier School for Boys was a reform school for boys. It shut down in 2011 after victims spoke out about alleged severe abuse.

“They planted fear in me,” said a former student.

It was open for more than 100 years, but over the past decade, hundreds of men have come forward. Many call the victims the “White House Boys.”

The “white house” is a building at the school where alleged abuse occurred.

“I was put in solitary confinement twice,” said John Bell, a White House Boy.

John Bell attended the school from 1959 to 1960.

“If you did not look at an instructor in a kind way you would be whipped if you stepped off the sidewalk into the grass that was another whooping,” said Bell.

However, Bell said he was not abused in the White House.

“Come up to pierce hall cottage number 12 and whipped all 3 of us while we were in solitary confinement I was never whipped in the white house but I was whipped in solitary confinement,” said Bell.

They also said there were deaths that were never reported.

“Jerry Cooper was my number one he gave everything he had those aren’t words he gave everything he had, and I think he tried to to do it with respect wherever he went and that’s what the white house boys my brothers want to do,” said a supporter.

