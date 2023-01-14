Officials confirm fatal shooting in Lynn Haven home is “justifiable”

A suspect is dead after being shot during an altercation in the home.
A suspect is dead after being shot during an altercation in the home.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday’s shooting at a Lynn Haven home that left one man dead was a “justifiable use of force.”

On Tuesday morning, BCSO responded to a home on North Bay Drive in the College Point area of Bay County. Officials said an intruder entered the home around 6 a.m. A mother, father, and child were home at the time, and the mother heard a noise, saw the alleged intruder, and got her husband’s attention.

Sheriff Tommy Ford stated a confrontation took place, and the husband shot the intruder twice. The intruder was later reported dead.

BCSO identified the suspect as Aaron Mravic-Lollie, 23. Deputies say the owner did not know Mravic-Lollie but discovered him in the home.

On Friday, BCSO sent out a news release saying the use of deadly force was justifiable.

“The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has met with the State Attorney’s Office, 14th Judicial Circuit and the Medical Examiner to review the circumstances and evidence in the case of a shooting on Jan. 10, 2023, in a residence on N. Bay Drive in the College Point area of Bay County. Authorities have determined the shooting was a justifiable use of force.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police responded to a stabbing at the EconoLodge in Panama City.
One person injured after a stabbing in Panama City
A new location is opening up in Panama City Beach.
New BigShots Golf location in Panama City Beach
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
A suspect is dead after being shot during an altercation in the home.
Suspect dead after shooting in Lynn Haven home, determined justifiable
With more cars on the roads and more people on the sand, Panama City Beach just keeps growing....
Here’s a look at big projects planned for PCB

Latest News

Cold weather starts the weekend with warmer weather by the end.
Weekend Forecast
Cold weather starts the weekend with warmer weather by the end.
Weekend Forecast
After last year’s roller-coaster housing market, with prices climbing quickly and high, many...
What to expect in Panama City, PCB’s housing market this year
Billfish Open Rebirth