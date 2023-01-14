Officials confirm fatal shooting in Lynn Haven home is “justifiable”

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday’s shooting at a Lynn Haven home that left one man dead was a “justifiable use of force.”

On Tuesday morning, BCSO responded to a home on North Bay Drive in the College Point area of Bay County. Officials said an intruder entered the home around 6 a.m. A mother, father, and child were home at the time, and the mother heard a noise, saw the alleged intruder, and got her husband’s attention.

Sheriff Tommy Ford stated a confrontation took place, and the husband shot the intruder twice. The intruder was later reported dead.

BCSO identified the suspect as Aaron Mravic-Lollie, 23. Deputies say the owner did not know Mravic-Lollie but discovered him in the home.

On Friday, BCSO sent out a news release saying the use of deadly force was justifiable.

“The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has met with the State Attorney’s Office, 14th Judicial Circuit and the Medical Examiner to review the circumstances and evidence in the case of a shooting on Jan. 10, 2023, in a residence on N. Bay Drive in the College Point area of Bay County. Authorities have determined the shooting was a justifiable use of force.”

