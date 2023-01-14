Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun to a high school basketball game

Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun to a high school basketball game.
Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun to a high school basketball game.(Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday Night at a high school basketball game. Deputies say they learned he had a concealed gun at the game.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies report that Treyvion Braxton was escorted outside the building, where they found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun concealed in the waistband of his boxers.

The weapon found had been reported stolen to the OCSO in May of 2022.

Gun found at basketball game.
Gun found at basketball game.(Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

Braxton is charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

The incident took place during a boy’s basketball game between Fort Walton Beach High School and Choctawhatchee High School

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police responded to a stabbing at the EconoLodge in Panama City.
One person injured after a stabbing in Panama City
A suspect is dead after being shot during an altercation in the home.
Suspect dead after shooting in Lynn Haven home, determined justifiable
Stunt motorcycle driver Robbie Knievel slowly makes his way up a ramp prior to making his jump...
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60
More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March...
LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs
With more cars on the roads and more people on the sand, Panama City Beach just keeps growing....
Here’s a look at big projects planned for PCB

Latest News

Sunnyside Beach Gates Ordered To Be Unlocked
Gates to be unlocked at Sunnyside Park
Gator Brawl under way, Lady Rams get hoops win in Tally
Gator Brawl under way, Lady Rams get hoops win in Tally
On Friday, a memorial was dedicated to those who say they were abused at the Dozier School for...
Memorial commemorates those who suffered abuse at Dozier School for Boys
Cold weather starts the weekend with warmer weather by the end.
Weekend Forecast