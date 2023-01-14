Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get ready for a cold weekend here in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be mostly clear with lows near freezing inland w/mid 30s at the coast. Feels like temps by morning will be in the 20s thanks to North winds at 10-15 mph. On Saturday skies will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be NW at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s inland with temps 32-35 at the coast Sunday morning. The warm up begins Sunday afternoon when highs will climb to near 60. Expect upper 60s by Monday afternoon. Small rain chances return by Tuesday.

