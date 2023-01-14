Weekend Forecast

Cold weather will give way to a warm up later this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get ready for a cold weekend here in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be mostly clear with lows near freezing inland w/mid 30s at the coast. Feels like temps by morning will be in the 20s thanks to North winds at 10-15 mph. On Saturday skies will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be NW at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s inland with temps 32-35 at the coast Sunday morning. The warm up begins Sunday afternoon when highs will climb to near 60. Expect upper 60s by Monday afternoon. Small rain chances return by Tuesday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

