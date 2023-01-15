PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 27 matches, 27 pins, that’s been the season for Bay wrestler Derrick Williams. For Coach Deaton, he loves the start but knows there’s still work to do. For Derrick, he’s just looking to stay motivated.

“So it’s a big big deal, but he’s got the skill, he’s just got to stay grounded, he’s got to work hard and he’s got to keep bumping up for competition. He works hard everyday in practice, anything I show he’s there learning it and he’s just a great kid to coach”, head coach Mark Deaton said.

Derrick said he pulls his motivation from a couple of different sources. “My dad, my coaches, my school, my team, literally everyone. Everyone motivates me. Whether they’re close to me or not, they’re enemies or my friends, I take it all to the heart, motivation.”

Derrick transferred to Bay from Mosley this past year but has slid right into the Tornado culture and hasn’t lost a step or move.

“Derrick has been nothing but good since he got here”, Deaton said, “A lot of kids come in here, and they’ve got a little skill, they think they are somebody and they’re un-coachable. That kids not that way.”

“Practices are more intense over here, I got better partners but wrestling is wrestling. It’s an individual sport at some point.”

Now Derrick normally wrestles in the 113 pound class but according to coach Deaton, that hasn’t been challenging enough so they’ve had to make some changes to help him meet his match.

“We bumped him up. He’s normally 113 and we bumped him up to 120 this weekend and he beat everybody. He still has not been beat.”

“I can’t get big headed, that’s expected. It’s not like it’s something out of the blue, it’s expected.”

As dominant as Williams has been, and he’s 27-0, so pretty much the most dominant he can be, the goals he’s set for himself are even grander.

“He placed 5th in state last year so I expect him to place higher than that. He’s ranked number on in that state right now, at 113 so I expect him to win it.”

“I got to win two to be in the hall of fame here. It’s a goal, if I don’t achieve that goal I wont be mad but I will be at the same time.”

Even with all the success Derrick has experienced he know he’s going to get everyone’s best shot and he has to keep working because any opponent, any day could be the one to come out on top.

“People will be intimidated because of the record and the pins but it’s wrestling anything can happen. I can go out there and shoot an ugly double and get pinned.”

Williams already has a tournament MVP and a couple 1st places medals this year but he’s still pining or maybe he’s pinning for that state ring.

