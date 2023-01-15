Bay County Branch NAACP hosts MLK Prayer Breakfast

Bay County Branch NAACP host annual Prayer Breakfast honoring the life, love, and legacy of...
Bay County Branch NAACP host annual Prayer Breakfast honoring the life, love, and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.(WJHG)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local nonprofit is remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

The Bay County Branch National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, kicked off its annual Martin Luther King prayer breakfast Saturday at the Greater Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Panama City.

The gathering comes just one day before the civil rights activist’s birthday and aims to honor the life, love, and legacy of the late doctor king.

King fought for justice through peaceful protest and was on a mission to eliminate the three major evils of the world, which he identified as the evil of racism, poverty, and war.

He was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968. Still, his legacy lives on through those who continue to fight in his honor, like Bay County Branch NAACP President Dr. Rufus Wood, who was also in attendance at Saturday’s prayer breakfast.

“When we have this commemoration breakfast each year it brings people in our community together,” Wood said. Black and white, male and female, young and old, rich and poor, educated and uneducated, clergy and laity. It brings people together and again that’s what Dr. King fought so hard, was to bring people together.”

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed annually on the third Monday of January.

