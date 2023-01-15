Chilly Sunday ahead of mid-week warmth

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Given today’s chilly feel, it’s hard to believe you’ll be wearing t-shirts by Tuesday.

But the forecast suggests exactly that, as our wintertime temperature roller-coaster continues to ride up and down with frequent pattern changes each week. Tonight, another burst of cold will be felt throughout the area, as radiational cooling returns once again. Thankfully, wind speeds will die down overnight as a strong area of low pressure moves off into the Atlantic; that should make the cold just a bit more bearable tomorrow morning. This is all relative, though, considering many coastal areas will fall to the mid 30s by sunrise. Inland communities will be colder yet, with most falling below freezing and some folks north of I10 seeing temperatures as low as 27 degrees.

Clear skies and abundant sunshine will return for your Sunday plans, but temperatures will remain cooler than normal. An average January afternoon in the Panhandle sees highs in the low to mid 60s. Tomorrow, coastal areas will struggle to exceed the mid 50s, while temperatures inland will approach 60 degrees. No rainfall is expected, with winds at or below 5 mph from the north-northeast; as a result, the best way to describe the day would be ‘pleasant and cool.’

As previously mentioned, cool will no longer be a part of our vernacular by the middle of this week. High pressure at the surface is expected to traverse the Panhandle Monday, before moving offshore into the Atlantic early Tuesday. South winds will return as a result, along with the return of moisture as a weak warm front follows the high. Simultaneously, a weak upper-level ridge of high pressure will develop, aiding in the warming of temperatures.

Here’s what that means for you: temperatures will warm significantly this week. Monday afternoon highs will return to the 60s. By Tuesday, we’ll sit around 70 before soaring well inside the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. On the flip side, the return of warmer temperatures and moist air will also play a role in the return of rainfall to the region. Weak hit-or-miss sprinkles will enter the forecast Tuesday, with more scattered showers expected by Wednesday afternoon and evening. By Thursday, widespread rainfall will make for a warm but dreary day, as a cold front slowly drags through Northwest Florida. Mostly sunny but marginally cooler conditions will settle in behind the front on Friday.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG Weathercast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.