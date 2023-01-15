Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City get ready for combat

By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST
VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City went head-to-head in Marine Corps Recruit Training Readiness event.

The event took place at the Vernon Sportsplex near Sylvania Road at Moss Hill Road in Vernon.

Young men and women with each group had a friendly athletic competition Saturday as a way to prepare them both physically and mentally for what is to come during recruit training. The goal is to give recruits a taste of the rigors of bootcamp.

Shannon Doherty, the Marketing & Communications Marine for Recruiting Station Montgomery, said the pool function is a great way to get fit and have fun.

“It’s to prepare them physically. They are all at different levels, some of them are ready to go, they are high school athletes, and some of them may not be,” Doherty said. “Some of them may just have that drive to become a marine, so they really just kind of have to get together and be tested physically, but also be tested mentally to build that comradery and learn how to work together as a team. "

Future Marines of Dothan were Saturday’s winners. Training events take place every month.

