Neighbors find a lost World War II dog tag after Hurricane Michael.

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hurricane Michael left some Mexico Beach residents with a little more than memories. In the aftermath, of the category 5 storm, locals attempted to pick up the pieces. Attempting to find whatever they could to remember life before the storm.

“Every day we would find someone’s treasure,” Gail Woodham, a Mexico beach resident said.

James Middleton was just 17 years old when he served in the United States military during World War II. While serving he was given two dog tags, but somewhere down the line, he lost the second one.

Around 10 years ago, Middleton was preparing to receive a medal for his service, and it became a family mission to locate the missing piece of his history.

“Now he had the one dog tag and he had given it to me and I wore the one dog tag. But when they were going to present him with his World War II medal I wanted to have both dog tags there. However he had lost one,” Traci Gaddis, Daughter of Middleton, said.

After searching and searching Gaddis said they couldn’t find it.

“So 2018 comes around and he remembers the dog tag is in his shed outside of his house. So he and I look but we don’t find the dog tags. He passed away that year six months before the hurricane,” Gaddis said.

Hurricane Michael destroyed Mexico Beach, the area that was referred to as Ground Zero, after the storm. Mexico Beach is the place the Middletons called home for years.

“My parent’s house was totally demolished and the shed is gone so I know there was no way I am going to have the two dog tags anymore,” Gaddis, said.

When it seems as if all hope was lost, in finding the second dog tag, Gaddis received a call from her parents’ neighbors. They had told her they discovered something in their yard after digging it up.

It turns out that the sheds’ remains were just yards away from where the Middleton’s home once stood.

“We were out raking everything all the debris up just trying to get the lot cleared off,” Gail said. “I had a heavy-duty rake and I kept digging and digging and digging and I heard a clang. I said something is under here but we were finding things everywhere. So I kept digging and I found the chain and I kept pulling it up and it ended up being Jim’s dog tag.”

This was a moment years in the making.

“I immediately started crying. It was what some people called a God wink it was a nod from God or my dad that everything was hey everything is going to be alright.” Gaddis said.

The Woodhams was able to give this family back a memory they thought at the time had been lost forever.

“It just makes you feel good that they could have just one little piece of a memory left after the storm,” Gail said.

“So many people lost everything they had and memories are about all you have with some of the stuff out here. So it is gratifying to find things like that but still, there is a lot of sorrow going with it too. We are happy we found it and gave it back to them,” Gary Woodham said.

Now Gaddis said she wears both of the dog tags together in memory of her father.

In addition to his military service, Middleton was also a police officer. Then when he moved to Mexico Beach, he became the first Fire Chief for the area.

