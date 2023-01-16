Gulfview United Methodist Church helping community through donation houses

By Allison Baker and Daniel Nyman
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With just three little houses, the Gulfview United Methodist Church is making a big impact in their community, providing for those who are struggling to provide for themselves.

“What we have is a pantry and we have people stock the food in the pantry, but it is not like anybody is assigned to do it. Basically, people come and there have also been many unintended blessings from it,” Pastor Brad Zimanek said.

Blessings like people donating to the pantry, who aren’t even members of the church.

“We have a lady that lives here in the neighborhood who doesn’t go to our church and she comes and fills it up once a week. We have a grandmother that comes with her grandson, Davis. He helps fill up the house and every time he pulls prayer requests he prays for the people that need the food in the houses,” Pastor Zimanek said.

Items inside the house support local homeless people, struggling families, and anyone else who needs a little extra help.

While many visitors remain anonymous, the Gulfview Village has allowed residents to get to know some of the homeless communities in the area. Including one regular, who surprised the Pastor by giving back to the pantry that had given so much to her.

“She has been using the house. We have given her blankets, we have given her blessing bags, and we found her here last week. She was putting food in the houses,” Pastor Zimanek said.

Along with the pantry, there is a library and a chapel, where people can write prayer requests.

“I saved every prayer request we got over 60 prayer requests, and some of these things they’re sharing it will just cut you to the heart. And you just want to be able to them any way you can, and we try. But some of them have shared in the prayer request just you know I wasn’t able to eat today if I wasn’t able to come to your house,” Pastor Zimanek said.

If you would like to donate or visit the houses the church is located at 245 Wisteria LanePanama City Beach, Florida 32413.

