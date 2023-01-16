Neighbors use zip line after bridge washes away in California floods

CORRALITOS, Calif. (KSBW) - Traffic has been completely cut off to one community after their access bridge washed away in the storms.

Now they’re using a zip line to get in and out.

Darrell Hardy set up the line new year’s weekend when he thought the bridge connecting his community to the main road might go out.

“KSBW was talking about all the weather that was coming in, and I went, ‘Oh ho hey, that bridge is not looking good,’ so I went ahead and set up the zip line,” Hardy said.

And he’s happy he did. By last weekend the bridge crossing Corralitos Creek had washed away, cutting off Grizzly Flat Road from Eureka Canyon Road, leaving seven households stranded were it not for the zip line.

“Well, you live in the woods up here, you got to be prepared,” Hardy said. “We have seven households up here. Some are in their 70s, 80s, 60s as we are, and then you have them as young as 3 years old as well.”

While the Grizzly Flat community is in unincorporated Santa Cruz County, the bridge across Corralitos Creek was owned by the city of Watsonville.

Engineers with the city were out to look at the bridge earlier this week. They said they can’t do anything in terms of repairing it until water levels go down.

At best, that is going to happen later this week when the storms clear out, leaving Hardy and his neighbors unsure how long they’ll need to use a zip line equipped with a basket to ferry across supplies.

“It’s kind of scary because, you know, people live on propane and need gas for generators,” said Hardy’s wife, Stacey Cooper.

The whole area of Eureka Canyon has been without power for most of 2023, and even once Grizzly Flats residents get to the main road, it’s no easy drive out with downed trees and power lines.

“We are lucky because we have gravity flow water, but when people need electricity to even get water to their house, it starts getting kind of ugly,” Cooper said.

For now, Hardy and Cooper say they’re grateful for the zip line. They can still get to work, and they’ve used the line to bring in medicine, food and fuel to their neighbors.

“Fortunately the propane companies came over and topped them off before this happened,” Hardy said. “Just hoping that we can get a bridge before everybody runs out of that .... or we will be using a lot of small tanks, which means a lot of work for me.”

