Traffic shift on Front Beach Road

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic patterns will be changing on Front Beach Road as the westbound Front Beach Road through traffic will shift to the new roundabout.

Traffic will be moving in both directions through the roundabout. North and Southbound traffic on SR 79 or Arnold Road will use the east half of the old “y” to access Front Beach Road. The west half of the “y’ will be closed for construction.

Drivers should slow down within the work zone, use caution and be alert for changes in the traffic pattern. This traffic shift represents another milestone toward the completion of the Front Beach Road Segment 3 CRA project.

Also of note, access to Winn-Dixie is exclusively by way of Cabana Cay Boulevard.

