Trailer for Judy Blume’s ‘Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret’ is out

The trailer for Judy Blume's "Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret" is out now. (Source: Lionsgate Movies via CNN Newsource)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A classic coming-of-age novel written for teens and older children is getting a big screen adaptation this year.

Judy Blume’s “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” hits theaters on April 28.

The story features 11-year-old Margaret as she is raised by a Christian mother and Jewish father. Because of her parents’ interfaith marriage, Margaret doesn’t have a personal affiliation with either religion.

First published in 1970, the book was notable for exploring the themes of religion with young readers, as well as common coming-of-age concepts like sex and relationships.

The film stars Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret and Rachel McAdams as Margaret’s mother, Barbara. Kathy Bates and Benny Safdie costar, and the movie’s score will be composed by Hans Zimmer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound Front Beach Road through traffic will shift to the new roundabout.
Traffic shift on Front Beach Road
A suspect is dead after being shot during an altercation in the home.
Officials confirm fatal shooting in Lynn Haven home is “justifiable”
Sunnyside Beach Gates Ordered To Be Unlocked
Gates to be unlocked at Sunnyside Park
Neighbors find a lost World War II dog tag after Hurricane Michael.
Neighbors find a lost World War II dog tag after Hurricane Michael
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good

Latest News

A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.
92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say
The "Blue Monday" depression peak is not real, but seasonal blues are.
How to cope with 'Blue Monday'
Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that...
Flight data, voice recorders retrieved from Nepal crash site
The trailer for Judy Blume's "Are You There, God?" is out.
Watch the trailer for 'Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret'