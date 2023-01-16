Turning warmer with multiple rounds of rainfall

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High temperatures today were a few degrees warmer than yesterday. By Tuesday, we’ll be nearly 20 degrees warmer.

Prepare yourself for one last truly cold night tonight in Northwest Florida. Ideal conditions for cooling will allow inland areas to fall to around 32 degrees, with inland communities much closer to around 40 degrees. Skies will remain clear throughout the night, with calm winds expected until sunrise. A few areas of patchy frost - mostly east of HWY 231 and away from the Gulf - will develop.

We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine again on Monday, with just a few clouds streaming across the sky in the Panhandle. Winds will turn easterly at 5 to 10 with a southeast breeze at the coast, which will help to move in warmer and more moist air. Temperatures will go from below normal Sunday to above normal on Monday, with highs near 67 degrees. No rainfall is expected, although clouds may increase slightly by the late afternoon.

Temperatures will continue their rapid warming trend on Tuesday, with the Panhandle returning to the 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will see highs sit comfortably in the mid 70s, which is 10-12 degrees warmer than average for January. On the flip side, the return of warmer temperatures and moist air will also play a role in the return of rainfall to the region. Weak hit-or-miss sprinkles will enter the forecast Tuesday, with more scattered showers expected by Wednesday afternoon and evening. By Thursday, widespread rainfall will make for a warm but dreary day, as a cold front slowly drags through Northwest Florida. Mostly sunny but marginally cooler conditions will settle in behind the front on Friday.

Another round of rainfall will push through the Panhandle this weekend.

