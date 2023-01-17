Biden to welcome NBA champion Warriors to White House

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most valuable player after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 to win basketball's NBA Finals championship, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to host the 2022 NBA Finals champions at the White House on Tuesday.

The Golden State Warriors won their fourth title since 2015 when they beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the best-of-seven series in June. Finals MVP Stephen Curry is among the players expected to be in attendance.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also are scheduled to be there to welcome their home-state team to the White House.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Margaritaville growth
Latitude Margaritaville grows more with sale of 1000th home
Westbound Front Beach Road through traffic will shift to the new roundabout.
Traffic shift on Front Beach Road
Neighbors find a lost World War II dog tag after Hurricane Michael.
Neighbors find a lost World War II dog tag after Hurricane Michael
Graduation rates in Florida have declined since the last school year, but the Department of...
Graduation rates decrease in some Panhandle school districts

Latest News

Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away from the edge of the...
Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest
Three people were hurt in a fire at the Phillips 66 Borger complex north of Amarillo, Texas, on...
3 hurt in fire at Texas oil refinery
Georgia mascot Uga is shown during an NCAA college football game against Samford on Saturday,...
PETA calls for retirement of UGA mascot after recent championship win
Travel back in time with Bill Hudson to a local a business's grand opening.
Time Travel Tuesday
FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden...
Biden hosts Netherlands PM for talks on tech chips, Ukraine