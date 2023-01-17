Dinner at the Park benefitting Man in the Sea Museum

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The fun and educational Man in the Sea Museum is celebrating its history.

Steve Mulholland, President of the Man in the Sea Museum, said that with Bay County being the home of military diving, the museum is a gem to have in town. He said that many of these things that represent the military diving history were developed and built in Panama City.

To support Bay County’s only military diving museum, come celebrate with Dinner at the Park hosted by Angry Tuna Seafood Company located at the south end of Pier Park in Panama City Beach.

All fundraising proceeds from the dinner go toward keeping the museum open to all visitors.

The event is scheduled for January 21st, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will include live music, raffles, games, food, and drinks along with a full menu and bar. Tickets can be purchased at the Man in the Sea’s website here.

For more information on the event and even a glimpse at a raffle prize, watch the video attached.

Come celebrate with Man in the Sea
Come celebrate with Man in the Sea(WJHG)

