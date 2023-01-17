Latitude Margaritaville grows more with sale of 1000th home

Margaritaville growth
Margaritaville growth(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some say Latitude Margaritaville is where you can permanently be on vacation every day.

The Jimmy Buffet-themed 55 and up community is quickly growing just north of Panama City Beach off highway 79.

“Unique platform where it’s basically foundational of food, fun music and escapism, said David Pisano, the director of sales.

That unique platform has more and more people wanting to call PCB home.

“It’s pretty amazing, right now we do have a waiting list for most of our properties,” said Pisano.

The first phase opened in May of 2021. The initial phase has resort-style amenities that include a colorful town square. But soon it will feature even more for the neighbors who live there.

“This location here Bay County, Panama City Beach you just don’t find anyone with an objection to the location,” said Pisano.

People from all over the country now live here.

“Just in our first several hundred sales, we had 39 different states represented amongst our purchasers,” said Pisano.

The growth explosion does not appear to be slowing down.

“So, we are being what we call beatered in sales to not more than 50 per month,” said Pisano.

Pisano also told us more than 600 homes are either in the design phase.. or under construction.

“We have just continued to move along after the 1000th sale which was a pretty exciting milestone,” said Pisano.

The current property is designed for 35 hundred homes.

Pisano said the wait list is in the hundreds.... if not more

As more seniors look for a laid-back lifestyle near the Emerald Coast.

