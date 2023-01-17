Lynn Haven hosts 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Festival

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hundreds gathered in Lynn Haven Monday to honor the memory of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through celebration.

ACURE and the city of Lynn Haven teamed up to host the 35th annual MLK Festival at Sharon Sheffield Park. The festival brings friends and families together for a day of fun. It’s a way of reminding the community what Dr. King’s dream was and the importance of unity.

Attendee Alexis Nattil said as a woman in an interracial marriage with biracial children, she thanks King for changing the way many once saw things.

“It shows cultures like you know, back then I couldn’t be with the person that I’m with now. So I really love that you know we’re able to do that and openly show it and that she doesn’t see anything of color of any kind and that are brand new little one, that he won’t grow up seeing culture like that where it’s anything negative,” Nattil said.

Mayor Jesse Nelson said culture is everything to the Lynn Haven community and you can see that when looking around the festival.

“So you have political groups that come out, you have nonprofit organizations that come out you have youth groups that come out just representing the different facets of our society. We have music groups that come out, dance groups, they come out, of course, food trucks, they come out. With all the different vendors, we have authors that come artists that come display their artwork, and so it’s just a great cultural event for our entire city and for our entire community,” Nelson said.

This was the last year ACURE will host the festival, but the city of Lynn Haven will continue the tradition next year.

While it’s been more than 50 years since Dr. King was assassinated, his dream lives on.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.