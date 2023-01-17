A milder feel returns with rain chances

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning on satellite and radar with clouds increasing this morning and a stray or spotty light shower possible. We’ll have a chance through the day to see a quick passing shower. You can carry the umbrella if you’ve got places to be and don’t want to be inconvenienced. Otherwise, you could just wait the quick nature of the shower out.

Temperatures are mild and feeling a bit muggier this morning as a warm front is passing through the Southeast. We’ll see a mild stretch of weather continue for much of this week. Southerly winds will be slightly breezy today pumping up the warmth and moisture off the Gulf. Highs today reach the mid 70s.

The warm and humid air mass will support the chance for a spotty shower not only today, but tonight and tomorrow as well. Highs remain in the mid 70s through the midweek until a cold front moves through Thursday with a better chance at catching a more substantial period of rain through the midday.

Temperatures only cool off into the 60s for Friday and the weekend with more rain on the way over the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, clouds increase, and skies turn mostly cloudy with a stray and brief passing shower possible. Highs today in the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has another similar day in store for tomorrow with mild temperatures continuing through Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.