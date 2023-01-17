Sen. Rick Scott to Host ‘Make Washington Work’ Roundtable in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a recent press release, Senator Rick Scott announced he will continue his statewide ‘Make Washington Work Tour’ in Panama City by hosting a roundtable discussion with military, veteran and economic leaders to hear about their efforts to make Florida’s Panhandle the best place for our military, veterans and their families to succeed. This roundtable is scheduled to take place Tuesday, January 17 at 9:15 a.m. at the Bay County Chamber of Commerce in Panama City.

Senator Scott said he will discuss his work as U.S. Senator and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee to support Florida’s military bases, members, veterans and families, and make our nation the most lethal military force in the nation. This includes several major wins Senator Scott fought for and secured in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act.

Additionally, Senator Scott said he will highlight what he is fighting for in the U.S. Senate for Florida families and preview his legislative priorities for the 118th Congress.

Senator Scott said over the last few weeks he has been traveling across the Sunshine State to hear from Florida leaders on how to better Make Washington Work for families, end the dysfunctional status quo that’s led to 31 trillion dollars in federal debt and soaring inflation, and make sure every family has the opportunity to live in a safe community, get a quality education and live the American dream.

