SR 79 and Front Beach Road roundabout now open

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An absolute nightmare is how some businesses describe what the construction has been like where SR 79 meets Front Beach Road. But they said the nightmare will hopefully be over soon, with the roundabout officially in use as of Monday.

Domino’s General Manager Brittany Davidson said the roundabout project has been chaos.

“It’s um, an event. We juggle a lot,” Davidson said.

The area has been under construction since 2021 to transform the old “y” into a roundabout.

“What we’re doing is in order to move traffic efficiently and safely, we’ve combined all of those movements into a roundabout or a circular movement,” CRA Manager Scott Passmore said.

In the meantime, it’s been forcing nearby businesses to shift along with it. Davidson said it’s made business at Domino’s a little bumpy.

“We have had to change what we do often to kind of get around things and how it’s going,” Davidson said. “It’s slowed us down a little bit. I would say that we’re still probably getting just as much delivery if not more because the foot traffic is tough.”

But beginning this week, things will slowly start moving smoother.

“We’re implementing the roundabout in stages to get traffic used to it,” Passmore said.

The roundabout is now open to traffic flow moving in both directions. North and southbound traffic on SR 79 or Arnold Road will use the east half of the old “y” to access Front Beach Road.

Motorists are being reminded to stay alert and aware while moving through the area, as there is still a lot of construction being done as the city continues to work on the CRA project.

The west half is still closed for construction, but Davidson said she’s just excited to see things moving closer to the finish line.

“Relief. We are looking forward to having this whole roundabout,” Davidson said.

Officials said they plan to finish construction on the last piece of the roundabout in the first half of this year, with hopes of it being completely operational by the second half of 2023.

