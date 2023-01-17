Time Travel Tuesday

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In this Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson throws it back to times of celebrating the area.

Tag along with Hudson as he goes through clips of a local business’s grand opening, commercials from back in the day, and some lively music performances.

Along with his love of film, Hudson loves to chat. If anyone or anything looked familiar, give Hudson a call at (850) 785-3364.

