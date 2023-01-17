Troopers: Car attempts U-turn in front of patrol vehicle, ends in collision

The crash occurred on Caswell Road, east of Maes Lane.
The crash occurred on Caswell Road, east of Maes Lane.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A deputy has minor injuries after troopers say a vehicle allegedly collided into a patrol car on Tuesday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Walton County Sheriff’s Office marked Explorer was traveling east on Caswell Road. Meanwhile, a Cadillac Escalade driver was stopped facing west on the north shoulder of Caswell Road east of the patrol car.

Troopers say at some point, the Cadillac driver began a U-turn in front of the WCSO vehicle, causing the deputy to crash into the back right corner of the Cadillac.

The collision caused the roadway to be briefly blocked, and EMS attended to the driver and deputy on scene. FHP reports the Cadillac driver sustained no injury, and was found at fault for the accident.

