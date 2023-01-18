Additives in bacon and sausage might lead to diabetes, study says

A French study says that additives in foods like sausage and bacon may lead to diabetes.
A French study says that additives in foods like sausage and bacon may lead to diabetes.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The food additives that give foods like bacon and sausage their characteristic color and flavor could be causing type 2 diabetes, according to a study.

A research team in France found that nitrates and nitrites raise the risk of metabolic disease.

The team assessed data collected from over 100,000 people over a 14-year period and found that those with a higher intake of nitrites, specifically from food additives, had a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Food producers commonly use these preservatives to increase the shelf life of cured meats and other processed foods.

They also keep meat from losing its red color, while providing more flavor.

Over 37 million in the U.S. have diabetes and 90% of those cases are type 2 diabetes, which is commonly caused by unhealthy lifestyles and poor eating.

Obesity raises the risk of developing the condition six-fold.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash involving a school bus and a truck on Hwy. 231.
Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Margaritaville growth
Latitude Margaritaville grows more with sale of 1000th home
The crash occurred on Caswell Road, east of Maes Lane.
Troopers: Car attempts U-turn in front of patrol vehicle, ends in collision
Sunnyside Beach Gates Ordered To Be Unlocked
Gates to be unlocked at Sunnyside Park

Latest News

Rachel Taylor is this week's 850Strong Student Award Winner.
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Rachel Taylor
Looking at the latest fashion trends with styles by Versona.
Latest fashion trends with Versona
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine interior minister, others killed in helicopter crash
Party City for years has faced increased competition from Walmart and Target and that pressure...
Party City, amid rising prices, seeks bankruptcy protection
Looking at the latest fashion trends with styles by Versona.
Wear It Wednesday styled by Versona