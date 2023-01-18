Adopt Ducky the Dog Today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for the perfect, relaxed companion, Ducky is your girl.

Ducky, a three-year-old terrier mix stopped by the studio today looking for a place to call home.

As the video attached shows, Ducky is a calm lap dog who is perfectly happy relaxing all day. She enjoys a nice leisure walk and all the pets she can get.

To learn more about Ducky and the adoption process visit Bay County Animal Services.

