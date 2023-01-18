Another warm and humid day with a stray quick shower

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on satellite and radar with cloudy skies and a spotty light shower accompanying a foggy start. We’ll have a chance like yesterday for brief small hit or miss stray showers today with otherwise a mix of sun and clouds after the fog lifts out. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 8amCST this morning.

Temperatures are mild and muggy feeling once again this morning as we get the day started near 60 degrees. Leave the jackets at home and keep the umbrella around for a brief shower if you’ve got places to be and can’t be slowed down.

A bit of sunshine will help warm temperatures up when it starts peering through the clouds after 9 or 10am. We’ll warm into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon; a solid 10-15deg above average.

Another similar day shapes up for Thursday with morning fog, clouds, or a passing shower in the morning. A cold front moves through later in the day and may bring another quick passing shower. But Thursday remains warm and humid until the end of the day and into the evening when cooler and drier air moves in.

Temperatures drop into the 40s by Friday morning and highs on Friday under mostly sunny skies only reach the mid 60s. Saturday shapes up similarly with a cooler afternoon high in the lower 60s.

By the end of the day on Saturday some light showers pick up to heavier rains overnight into Sunday morning, hopefully clearing by Sunday afternoon.

Bottom Line...

For today, foggy, cloudy, and a passing light shower for the morning drive. Skies turn partly sunny into the afternoon with a stray passing and brief shower still possible. Highs today reach the mid to upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a similar day in store for Thursday before cooler and drier conditions arrive for Friday.

