Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17th
High School Basketball/Boys
Bay 52 Mosley 37
Altha 43 Cottondale 46
Wiregrass 50 Chipley 57
Paxton 52 W.F. Baptist 36
PCA 81 Rocky Bayou 80
Bethlehem 68 Ponce De Leon 22
South Walton 79 Fort Walton Beach 50
Rutherford 53 North Bay Haven 24
Blountstown 53 Franklin 69
Laurel Hill 40 Central 49
High School Basketball/Girls
South Walton 44 Ft. Walton Beach 47
PCA 28 Rocky Bayou 52
Maclay 54 Sneads 47
Marianna 33 Paxton 52
Walton 29 Bethlehem 28
Poplar Springs 59 Bay 32
Niceville 56 Choctawhatchee 40
Port St. Joe 67 Wakulla 19
High School Soccer/Girls
South Walton 2 Mosley 2
Munroe 0 Port St. Joe 8
Niceville 0 Gulf Breeze 5
Arnold 0 Lincoln 2
Catholic 4 Marianna 0
High School Soccer/Boys
Niceville 2 Choctawhatchee 2
South Walton 2 Crestview 0
East Hill Chr. 0 Walto 8
Murnoe 2 Port St. Joe 9
