Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball/Boys

Bay 52 Mosley 37

Altha 43 Cottondale 46

Wiregrass 50 Chipley 57

Paxton 52 W.F. Baptist 36

PCA 81 Rocky Bayou 80

Bethlehem 68 Ponce De Leon 22

South Walton 79 Fort Walton Beach 50

Rutherford 53 North Bay Haven 24

Blountstown 53 Franklin 69

Laurel Hill 40 Central 49

High School Basketball/Girls

South Walton 44 Ft. Walton Beach 47

PCA 28 Rocky Bayou 52

Maclay 54 Sneads 47

Marianna 33 Paxton 52

Walton 29 Bethlehem 28

Poplar Springs 59 Bay 32

Niceville 56 Choctawhatchee 40

Port St. Joe 67 Wakulla 19

High School Soccer/Girls

South Walton 2 Mosley 2

Munroe 0 Port St. Joe 8

Niceville 0 Gulf Breeze 5

Arnold 0 Lincoln 2

Catholic 4 Marianna 0

High School Soccer/Boys

Niceville 2 Choctawhatchee 2

South Walton 2 Crestview 0

East Hill Chr. 0 Walto 8

Murnoe 2 Port St. Joe 9

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Fatal Crash involving a school bus and a truck on Hwy. 231.
Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver
Margaritaville growth
Latitude Margaritaville grows more with sale of 1000th home
Westbound Front Beach Road through traffic will shift to the new roundabout.
Traffic shift on Front Beach Road
The crash occurred on Caswell Road, east of Maes Lane.
Troopers: Car attempts U-turn in front of patrol vehicle, ends in collision

Latest News

Student Athlete of the Week
Student Athlete of the Week: Cai McLaughlin
Area scores and highlights for Monday, January 16th
Chipola is 16-0 with two games left before conference play
Coach Tyndall talks about his Indians as they head into midweek bye
Area scores and highlights for Saturday, January 14th