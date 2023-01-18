Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver

Fatal Crash involving a school bus and a truck on Hwy. 231.
Fatal Crash involving a school bus and a truck on Hwy. 231.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida man was killed after a crash involving a Bay District Schools’ school bus on Hwy. 231, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

In an FHP news release, troopers say a truck was traveling south on Hwy. 231 near Penny Road. That’s when the truck hit the back of a school bus that was at a complete stop on Hwy. 231.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. Troopers identified him as a 66-year-old man from St. Augustine, Fl. FHP said the driver of the school bus had minor injuries. No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Bay County EMS, Bay County Fire and Rescue and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

We’ll update you as we get more information.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Margaritaville growth
Latitude Margaritaville grows more with sale of 1000th home
Westbound Front Beach Road through traffic will shift to the new roundabout.
Traffic shift on Front Beach Road
Sunnyside Beach Gates Ordered To Be Unlocked
Gates to be unlocked at Sunnyside Park
Neighbors find a lost World War II dog tag after Hurricane Michael.
Neighbors find a lost World War II dog tag after Hurricane Michael

Latest News

For Bay District Schools, the numbers didn’t show what officials said they hoped to see, but...
Bay District Schools officials react to drop in graduation rates
DeSantis was at the Todd Herendeen Theater in Panama City Beach Tuesday with a new legislative...
Gov. DeSantis looks to permanently ban masks and Covid vaccine requirements
Panama City Beach will soon be home to the most comprehensive health education campus in the...
Construction starts on the new FSU Health - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Medical Campus
Warm and humid weather is in the forecast this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast