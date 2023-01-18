Construction starts on the new FSU Health - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Medical Campus

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach will soon be home to the most comprehensive health education campus in the area.

Tuesday was the official construction kickoff for the new FSU Health - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Medical Campus, located just up SR 79 near Phillip Griffitts Sr. Parkway.

Plans show it as a 100-bed hospital with an emergency center, as well as an 80,000 sqft medical office building.

“What we recognize is that Panama City really is the next Orlando in Florida. There will be a million people here in the next 20 to 25 years and as we look at growth and where to bring a referral component. This would be this is a great partnership community. It’s a great laboratory community for research, especially as you look at latitude. We anticipate that we hope this will be a national center for aging well research, we’re gonna have a great population for it. And there’s no reason why this can’t be the center point in the nation, maybe even the world for that type of a research program,” Mark O’Bryant, President and CEO of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, said.

What makes this facility stand out is its tie to research and health education, giving residents the opportunity to receive the care they otherwise would’ve had to leave town for.

“Just by nature of what will be included as just not doctors and nurses but from the research and health education component. Also, quite frankly, we look at this as being a tertiary quaternary campus in the future some of those higher-level services that people have to go to larger cities to receive,” O’Bryant said. “What we recognize is that there’s so much more that goes into health care than just the provision of care. It’s really training educators, training doctors, training nurses, the best health care providers are people who are local.”

The hospital is a partnership among the St. Joe Company, Florida State University, and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

Current plans show the office building opening in 2024 and the hospital operational at the end of 2027.

