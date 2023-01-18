Dolly Parton teams up with Duncan Hines for new baking mixes

Dolly Parton with her newest Duncan Hines’ baking mixes including biscuits, cornbread and...
Dolly Parton with her newest Duncan Hines’ baking mixes including biscuits, cornbread and brownies, which will arrive in stores this January.(Hand-out | Conagra Brands, Inc.)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Duncan Hines is teaming up with Dolly Parton to release new delicious baking mixes.

According to a news release, the new products include a cornbread mix, biscuit mix and two brownie mixes inspired by some of Parton’s favorite family recipes.

Duncan Hines has introduced four new Dolly Parton baking mixes – Buttermilk Biscuits,...
Duncan Hines has introduced four new Dolly Parton baking mixes – Buttermilk Biscuits, Cornbread, Fabulously Fudgy Brownies and Caramel Turtle Brownies - inspired by her favorite recipes. Duncan Hines is a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc.(Hand-out | Conagra Brands, Inc.)

The brand previously teamed up with Parton for a successful launch of cake mixes and frostings in 2022.

The new products will hit store shelves nationwide this month.

The products will also be available online here. All four mixes are also available in a $40 kit that also comes with a towel, spatula and recipe cards. The towel and spatula are decorated with butterflies and read, “What would Dolly do?”

Duncan Hines’ limited edition Dolly Parton’s Baking Collection, with her four new baking mixes...
Duncan Hines’ limited edition Dolly Parton’s Baking Collection, with her four new baking mixes and more, goes on sale at shop.duncanhines.com on Feb. 8, 2023, while supplies last. Duncan Hines is a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc.(Hand-out | Conagra Brands, Inc.)

“I knew Duncan Hines and I were bringing something special to the baking aisle when we launched our partnership last year, and I’ve been thrilled by the response,” Parton said in a news release. “I’m really excited to launch more baking mixes steeped in my Southern roots, like Cornbread and Biscuits. I think folks are really going to like them and hope they’ll bake up some special memories with family and friends.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash involving a school bus and a truck on Hwy. 231.
Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver
Margaritaville growth
Latitude Margaritaville grows more with sale of 1000th home
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
The crash occurred on Caswell Road, east of Maes Lane.
Troopers: Car attempts U-turn in front of patrol vehicle, ends in collision
Sunnyside Beach Gates Ordered To Be Unlocked
Gates to be unlocked at Sunnyside Park

Latest News

FILE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol had earlier issued the alert after 8-month-old Malani...
8-month-old girl in Missouri found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on one of its private jets.
Netflix hiring private jet flight attendant with salary of up to $385,000
Stacie Denton, 40, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and elderly adult abuse.
Police: Woman accused of attacking 97-year-old grandmother in her sleep for ‘starting trouble’
Police in Ohio said a 1-year-old girl was kidnapped in a vehicle stolen out of a family's garage.
1-year-old child kidnapped in vehicle stolen out of family’s garage, police say
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018.
Justice Dept. charges Russian founder of cryptocurrency firm