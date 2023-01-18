Gulf Coast State College searches for new president

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College is still in the market for its next president. The school held a public forum for the community Tuesday to get their opinions.

They’ve been looking for the right fit for a while now. The previous President, Dr. John Holdnak retired last spring after serving in that post for nearly a decade.

Tuesday’s meeting was all about getting opinions and ideas from the community. They’re hoping that will help them find the best candidate for the position.

Several locals voiced their opinions about what they think the preferred qualifications should be.

“We want somebody with maybe a doctorate degree,” said Dr. Jessica Edwards, a chemistry and physics teacher at the college. “There’s a ton of people already employed at the institution that kind of have that degree and so we think it’s only right that the president holds such an esteemed degree.”

Other qualifications were voiced like having teaching and classroom experience. Another priority for others is a candidate who can empathize with teachers and what they’re going through.

The Interim President Cheryl Flax-Hyman said it is important that everyone’s voice is heard.

She said the search committee for the new president is made up of community members, staff and the board of trustees. The process to find a candidate will take six to nine months.

“It is a tedious long process, but we’ve done it many times we have a lot of experience doing it I don’t really see much challenge I think it’s an enormous opportunity,” said Flax-Hyman.

Once a candidate is chosen, officials with the college are hopeful the new president can start in August. The Board of Trustees will make the final decision on who will be the next Gulf Coast State President.

