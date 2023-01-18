Latest fashion trends with Versona

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get ahead of the trends and look forward to spring fashion with Versona.

Versona’s Store Manager Chamagne Perdue and Assistant Manager Chelsey Bradley styled Jessica and Sam in hopes the spring weather comes sooner rather than later.

Before spring arrives however, Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Versona has lots of options with subtle hearts and pink tones to show off the perfect outfit for the perfect date.

Versona is located in Pier Park between Dillard’s and Target.

To see more of the outfits styled by Versona watch the videos attached or shop their website here.

