Panama City Police Department Officers Testing Out New Wheels

PC Officer Training On ATVs
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Panama City Police officers are getting used to their new wheels.

All-Terrain Vehicles are being used more and more and the department wants the officers to know how to handle them in all types of situations.

Officers went through a series of drills and maneuvers on the ATV’s making sure they know the ins and outs of the equipment.

Officials say there are a lot of risks when using ATVs if you’re not properly trained. The department wants as many officers as possible to become ATV certified.

“Eight to ten that are trained right now,” said Sergeant Joseph Reckord. “So we need to add more individuals to it so we can utilize them, for lots of different things and they’re not just calling on the same 8 or 10 officers every time they need to use them.”

Officials say ATVs can help get officers to places where cars can’t go, such as wooded areas and places with difficult terrain.

The department says they could always use more ATVs.

