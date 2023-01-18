PanCare President and CEO, Mike Hill, dies

Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - PanCare of Florida’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Hill, passed away on Monday.

He died after suffering a prolonged health battle, the company said in a statement.

“PanCare has lost a true visionary, and the world has lost an amazing human being. Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with Mike have lost a dear friend and an inspiring mentor. Mike leaves behind a company that only he could have built, and his spirit will forever be the foundation of PanCare. Mike has devoted himself to PanCare and our community, bringing healthcare to those in need since its inception in 2003. We will always remember his tireless efforts to make this company successful. We will honor his memory by dedicating ourselves to continuing the work he loved so much. On behalf of our Board of Directors and employees, we extend our condolences to his family during this difficult time.”

