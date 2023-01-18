Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate 280 Tuesday afternoon. (SOURCE: WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi truck on an Ohio highway Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. near Lake Township.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on I-280 when it lost a set of dual tires from one of its axles.

The tires went through the median and struck another semi truck traveling northbound on the same highway and killing the driver.

The highway patrol said the first semi truck did not stop after the accident took place.

Officials have not publicly identified the driver who was killed but said they were from Michigan.

Anyone who has any information on the incident or the driver of the first semi truck is asked to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-352-2481.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Margaritaville growth
Latitude Margaritaville grows more with sale of 1000th home
Westbound Front Beach Road through traffic will shift to the new roundabout.
Traffic shift on Front Beach Road
Sunnyside Beach Gates Ordered To Be Unlocked
Gates to be unlocked at Sunnyside Park
Neighbors find a lost World War II dog tag after Hurricane Michael.
Neighbors find a lost World War II dog tag after Hurricane Michael

Latest News

For Bay District Schools, the numbers didn’t show what officials said they hoped to see, but...
Bay District Schools officials react to drop in graduation rates
DeSantis was at the Todd Herendeen Theater in Panama City Beach Tuesday with a new legislative...
Gov. DeSantis looks to permanently ban masks and Covid vaccine requirements
Panama City Beach will soon be home to the most comprehensive health education campus in the...
Construction starts on the new FSU Health - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Medical Campus
Fatal Crash involving a school bus and a truck on Hwy. 231.
Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver
A murder warrant was issued for Brian Walshe. (CNN, WBZ, WCVB, LYNN POLICE DEPARTMENT,...
Husband of missing Massachusetts woman charged with murder