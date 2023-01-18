This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Rachel Taylor.

“I’m happy!” Rachel said.

Rachel is in first grade at Callaway Elementary School and loves numbers.

“Math because you can do pluses and minuses,” Rachel said.

Her teacher, Mrs. Malori Johnson, said Rachel has also grown to love reading.

“Rachel came in and she wasn’t too sure about reading,” Mrs. Johnson said. “Now she’s extraordinary at it. She just wants to grab a book at all times and read and read and read.”

Mrs. Johnson said Rachel’s hard work and determination to learn makes her so deserving of this award.

“She is wonderful, she is kind and loving to everyone, gets her work done, never complains,” Mrs. Johnson said.

Keep up the good work, Rachel! Congratulations!

